Rockingham County deputies released photographs Sunday of a suspect in an armed robbery on Saturday, according to a news release.
The robbery occurred at a residence on Cook Florist Road in the Reidsville area, the sheriff's office said in the release. The suspect was armed with a knife, but the victim was not harmed.
The suspect is approximately 6 feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds and is in his 30s, according to the release. He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black and white high-top tennis shoes.
Anyone who knows the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call 911 and report his location, or the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers tipline at 336-349-9683. Crime Stoppers pays cash for tips leading to arrests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.