Sandhills Orthopedic owner and wife failed to pay nearly $600,000 in taxes, according to Greensboro grand jury indictment

GREENSBORO — A North Carolina couple was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on charges of failing to pay over $580,000 in Social Security and other tax withholdings to the IRS, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

James Rice, an orthopedic surgeon, has owned and operated "Sandhills Orthopedic" in Southern Pines since 1992. His wife, Susan Rice, handled administrative operations, including payroll and employment tax obligations, and owned her own truffle business, according to the DOJ.

The Rices were charged with several tax offenses, including conspiring to not pay any taxes on their business and personal income and to defraud the United States by failing to pay employment taxes owed by the practice, the DOJ said.

Between 2007 and 2014, the Rices reportedly withheld employment taxes from employees, but failed to pay more than about $580,000 in Social Security and other tax withholdings to the IRS. The indictment also alleges the Rices did not file individual income tax returns in 2014 and 2015 and that James Rice did not file corporate tax returns from 2014-17.

If convicted, the Rices face a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each conspiracy, tax evasion and employment tax count, the DOJ said. They also face one year in prison on each of the charges related to failing to file individual and corporate tax returns, and are also subject to other monetary penalties, supervised release and restitution.