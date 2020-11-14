Saturday's COVID-19 update: N.C. adds record 3,885 cases, with 187 of them from Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were a record 3,885 new cases as of noon Saturday, the second time in a week the state saw a record one-day increase in cases. The cumulative total is 309,118. There were a total of 42,064 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 7.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to state health officials, there were 187 new cases reported Saturday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 13,827 (257 cases per 10,000 residents), with 216 deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}