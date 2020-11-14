Saturday's COVID-19 update: N.C. adds record 3,885 cases, with 187 of them from Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were a record 3,885 new cases as of noon Saturday, the second time in a week the state saw a record one-day increase in cases. The cumulative total is 309,118. There were a total of 42,064 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 7.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 187 new cases reported Saturday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 13,827 (257 cases per 10,000 residents), with 216 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there have been 12,180 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 208 verified deaths as of Friday. That's an increase of 244 new cases since Wednesday and no new deaths. Since early March, the health department said, 846 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 11,337 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Saturday's state data shows Alamance County had 6,006 cases (354 cases per 10,000 residents) and 96 deaths; Davidson County had 4,390 cases (262 cases per 10,000 residents) and 48 deaths; Forsyth County had 10,740 (281 cases per 10,000 residents) and 141 deaths; Randolph County had 4,560 cases (317 cases per 10,000 residents) and 73 deaths; and Rockingham County had 2,515 cases (276 cases per 10,000 residents) and 19 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 4,756 state residents have died. That's 36 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 1,425 people were hospitalized Friday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's two more than on Thursday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 10.69 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon. That's 181,801 more cases than Friday's total. There have been just over a million new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 243,580 as of Saturday, a one-day increase of 1,364 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
