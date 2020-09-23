 Skip to main content
Sheriff's office seeking information in string of southeastern Guilford County burglaries
Sheriff's office seeking information in string of southeastern Guilford County burglaries

burglary crime graphic
GREENSBORO — After a string of burglaries in southeastern Guilford County, the sheriff's office is asking the public for help in finding who is responsible. 

The residential burglaries occurred during daytime hours on Monday and Tuesday on Alamance Church, Coble Church and Ledford roads, the sheriff's office said in a news release. 

The sheriff's office is seeking information from anyone who saw suspicious activity or has outside security cameras that may have recorded any suspicious people or vehicles.

Anyone with information can contact the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 336-641-2680 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

