Shooting late Monday critically wounds man, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A man was taken to a local hospital late Monday in critical condition after police found him at the scene of a shooting, according to a spokesman for the Greensboro Police Department.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police responded at 10:47 p.m. Monday to the 2500 block of Cherbonne Drive about a shooting and found one victim, police said in a news release.

No additional information was available, the release said.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.