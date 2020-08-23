crime scene do not cross tape
HIGH POINT — Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man found in a vehicle late Saturday, according to a news release from High Point police.

Officers responded at 11:33 p.m. to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Meredith Street and Fern Avenue.

Officers found an adult male seated in a vehicle and suffering from an apparent gunshot to his abdomen. The man was taken to High Point Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his next-of-kin, according to the release.

Police are not releasing additional details at this time.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Crump at (336) 887-7877, Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to relay information via the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

