HIGH POINT — A Winston-Salem man accused of stalking a High Point woman shot her to death Tuesday and then killed himself, police said in a news release.
Brooklyn Williams, 23, and Andre Cousiamono, 27, both died of gunshot wounds to the head, according to the release from High Point police.
At 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to 1408 East Ave. after receiving a call about two people on the porch who were possibly deceased. Officers found Williams and Cousiamono dead at the scene.
A handgun was located on the porch with Cousiamono and he had a loaded magazine for the handgun in his pants pocket, according to the release.
A vehicle associated with Cousiamono was found within walking distance of the residence, police said. Inside the vehicle was a holster for the handgun and binoculars.
Neighbors told investigating officers that they heard gunshots in the neighborhood between 9 and 9:30 that morning.
Cousiamono and Williams were not involved in a romantic relationship and were described as prior friends and co-workers.
Cousiamono was arrested on Aug. 21 on outstanding warrants for felony stalking and cyberstalkin and was out on a $15,000 bond.
He also had pending charges of misdemeanor stalking, communicating threats and harassing phone calls. The charges stemmed from incidents that occurred in January where Williams was the victim, police said. No further details were released.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Sellers at (336) 887-7834, Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000, or via the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.