Stoneville man dies in drive-by shooting in Stoneville, Rockingham Sheriff's Office says

STONEVILLE — A Stoneville man critically injured in a drive-by shooting on Saturday night died from his injuries on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

William Anthony Greene, 51, of the 1300 block of River Road, died after he was airlifted to a Triad hospital after the shooting, authorities said.

Greene was visiting a home at 2790 U.S. 220 Business, near Janet Road, when he was shot in the head, according to the release. Officials believe someone in a vehicle passing the home fired the shot, striking Green as he sat at a kitchen table inside the residence.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for tips on crimes leading to arrest(s).