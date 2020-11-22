Stranger hits woman with baseball bat at Walmart store in Burlington

BURLINGTON — A stranger hit a woman with a metal baseball bat at a Walmart store last week, according to a news release issued by Burlington police Sunday.

The incident happened at the Walmart at 3141 Garden Road shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The motive behind the assault is unknown and there is no known relationship between the victim and suspect, police said.

After an investigation, police identified the suspect as Candice Coles, 31, of Burlington. Coles was arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She was being held in the Alamance County Jail on $15,000 secure bail.

Shoppers and Walmart employees immediately came to the victim's aid, police said.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact police at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.