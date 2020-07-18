Crime tape (copy)
GREENSBORO — Police have charged a 16 year old in the fatal shooting Monday of a Greensboro man.

The teen was arrested and charged Friday with first-degree murder, police said in a news release. Police did not release the name of the teen who was charged.

Officers responded to an aggravated assault about 5 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Fairfax Road and found 28-year-old Aaron Michael Patterson. He was taken to an area hospital with apparent gunshot wounds and later died, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can submit a tip through the P3tips app or at P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

