Teen charged in crash that killed 2 Tuesday on I-40, Greensboro Police say

GREENSBORO — A 19-year-old Summerfield woman faces charges in connection with a crash that killed two people Tuesday on Interstate 40, according to a news release from Greensboro Police Department.

Authorities say Priya Hairston was driving east on I-40 in a gray Nissan Altima near McConnell Road about 4:22 p.m. Tuesday when her car crossed the center median and entered onto the westbound lanes and struck a white Kia Sorento and a black Jeep, then was hit by a third vehicle.

Lisa Tate, 51, of Apex, who was driving the Kia, and her passenger, Victoria Padilla, 18, of Holly Springs, were killed during the crash, the news release said. Another juvenile passenger in the Kia was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries not considered to be life threatening, officials said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hairston was charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and driving left of center. Hairston sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to Ron Glenn, spokesman for the Greensboro Police Department. She was still in the hospital Wednesday morning, according to the latest update from police.