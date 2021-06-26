Teen charged in fatal crash Friday night in Oak Ridge, troopers say

OAK RIDGE — A Greensboro teenager faces charges in a crash Friday night that killed a 19-year-old passenger and seriously injured two other passengers, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Jacob Stevens, 18, was impaired while driving a 2002 Chevrolet pickup south on Willard Road near N.C. Highway 150 a little before 7 p.m. Friday when the crash happened. The pickup traveled off the road to the right, struck a mailbox, trash can, overcorrected and crossed the center line before overturning, going off the road to the left and striking a utility pole, according to a news release from the highway patrol.

Jeffrey Robert Jones, 19, of High Point, died at the scene, the news release said.

Additional passengers, Zach Porter Williamson, 19, of Greensboro, and Tavis Derek Williamson, 19, of Kernersville, along with Stevens were seriously injured and transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, the news release said. A spokesman for Wake Forest Baptist said he was unable to provide any information about their conditions as of late Saturday morning.

A spokesman for the highway patrol also was unable to provide any updated information early Saturday about the teenagers' conditions.