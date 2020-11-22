Tobacco store robbed in Greensboro on Saturday night

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a robbery Saturday night the Tobacco Shop at 3719 Farmington Drive, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers responded to the business at 8:44 p.m. and learned that two men had robbed it, taking an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the area on foot. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.