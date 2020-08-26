TRINITY — A Trinity man is charged with fraudulently seeking and obtaining more than $414,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, the U.S. Department of Justice says.
David Christopher Redfern, 31, was arrested this morning and charged with wire fraud and bank fraud.
DOJ said it has recovered about $402,000 of the loan proceeds.
The funds were sought from the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and the Paycheck Protection Program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, DOJ said.
Redfern allegedly applied for two EIDL loans and a PPP loan between April and June through a company called Wilder Effects that he formed in January. DOJ said Redfern used false documents for the PPP loan application, including a fake IRS filing. Redfern is also accused of withdrawing the loan proceeds in cash and transferring them to his personal bank account.
Suspected fraud alerts led to Wilder Effects' bank account being frozen.
Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721, or via an online reporting form at www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.
