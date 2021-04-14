Triple shooting in High Point under investigation; police say the victims' conditions range from critical to stable

HIGH POINT — Three people were shot late Tuesday and at least one person was in critical condition, High Point police said Wednesday in a news release.

At 10:26 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of West Wendover Avenue and Eastchester Drive after receiving calls of shots being fired between two vehicles.

Shortly after, police received information that three people had been shot in one vehicle and they were trying to get to a medical facility, according to the release.

Officers made contact with the victims on Eastchester Drive, near Ambassador Court, and Guilford County EMS was called to the scene.

All three victims were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions ranged from critical to stable, police said. Their identities were withheld until their family members are notified.

Officials plan to release further details this afternoon, Lt. Matt Truitt said.

The investigation is "still fluid," and there is no information on any suspects "to release at this time," according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.