Two injured in Greensboro nightspot shooting

GREENSBORO — Two people were injured Wednesday night in a shooting at the popular live music club, The Blind Tiger.

According to police reports, officers responded at 10:43 p.m. to the nightspot at 1819 Spring Garden Street in reference to shots fired.

Responding officers located one gunshot victim with minor injuries. A second gunshot walk-in victim arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the police news release said.

No suspect information was available.

There is no additional information at this time, police said in Wednesday night's news release. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

