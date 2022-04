Two injured in shooting near Greensboro nightspot

Updated 10:30 a.m.

GREENSBORO — A Wednesday night shooting did not take place inside The Blind Tiger, but in the far back parking lot of the live music club, its general manager said Thursday morning.

Don "Doc" Beck said that the incident took place in a lot on Chapman Court and Oakland Avenue and did not involve customers at The Blind Tiger, 1819 Spring Garden St.

"They came into our lot up top," Beck said via text. "Nothing down near venue or inside."

The Blind Tiger called the police, Beck said.

Late Wednesday, police sent out a news release saying that, at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to The Blind Tiger in reference to shots fired.

Responding officers located one gunshot victim with minor injuries. A second gunshot walk-in victim arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the police news release said.

No suspect information was available.

There is no additional information at this time, police said in Wednesday night's news release. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

