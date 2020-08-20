Pointed gun

GREENSBORO — An investigation is underway after an armed robbery at a Greensboro store Wednesday evening, police said in a news release. 

Police said the Boost Mobile at 441 W. Gate City Blvd. was robbed at gunpoint about 6 p.m. Two men entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash and property before leaving in a white Dodge Avenger, police said.

One of the suspects was armed with a handgun, according to police. 

Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

