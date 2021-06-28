Two shot dead on front porch in Eden, third in critical condition as sheriff seeks gunman

EDEN — When investigators stepped onto the front porch of a residence here late Sunday night, they found two people dead and a third wounded by gunshots.

Rockingham County Sheriff's investigators discovered the double homicide at 160 Dan River Church Road. The wounded person, listed in critical condition on Monday morning, was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office is not releasing the names of the victims until their relatives can be notified, the release said. No arrests have been made.

Investigators believe that the group of victims was gathered on the porch at around 9:50 p.m. Sunday when one or more suspects fired shots from the woodline next to the house. The sheriff's office is calling the shooting a targeted crime.

Anyone with information about the crimes should call 911 or call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232. To leave an anonymous tip, call the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 336-349-9683.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

