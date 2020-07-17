BURLINGTON — Police are working to identify a woman found dead on the side of a Burlington road Thursday afternoon, according to a news release.
Officers responded to Gilmer Street and Graham Street about 1 p.m. and located a deceased woman on the side of Gilmer Street between Ireland and Graham streets, police said.
Police haven't been able to identify the victim, described as a Black female of medium build, about 30 to 40 years old.
Investigation suggests the woman did not die from natural causes, police said.
The Burlington Police Department asks anyone with information to contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500. To remain anonymous, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or us the mobile app P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.
