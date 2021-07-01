 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: 72-year-old woman killed in Battleground Avenue shooting early Thursday, police say
0 Comments
breaking top story

Update: 72-year-old woman killed in Battleground Avenue shooting early Thursday, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Close-up of emergency lights (copy) WEB ONLY
Hemera Technologies

Updated at 1 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Authorities are now investigating a morning shooting on Battleground Avenue as a homicide. 

Patricia Grant, 72, of Greensboro died from gunshot injuries, police said. 

She was shot at a Speedway, located 2834 Battleground Ave.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police said they are continuing to investigate.

GREENSBORO — Authorities are searching for the man who shot someone on Battleground Avenue at about 6 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from Greensboro Police.

Police found one victim at 2834 Battleground Ave. suffering from what they described in the news release as a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

The shooter, who was wearing a green winter coat with a hood, ran from the area, police said in the release.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

The most massive dead star ever discovered is as big as the moon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News