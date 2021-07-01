Update: 72-year-old woman killed in Battleground Avenue shooting early Thursday, police say

Updated at 1 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Authorities are now investigating a morning shooting on Battleground Avenue as a homicide.

Patricia Grant, 72, of Greensboro died from gunshot injuries, police said.

She was shot at a Speedway, located 2834 Battleground Ave.

Police said they are continuing to investigate.

GREENSBORO — Authorities are searching for the man who shot someone on Battleground Avenue at about 6 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from Greensboro Police.

Police found one victim at 2834 Battleground Ave. suffering from what they described in the news release as a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

The shooter, who was wearing a green winter coat with a hood, ran from the area, police said in the release.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.