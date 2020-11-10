UPDATE: Police investigating homicide after Greensboro man killed in Folly Court shooting

Updated at 1:30 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Police are now calling the shooting officers responded to on Folly Court early this morning a homicide.

The shooting victim, Ardoin Lazarr Smith, 30, of Greensboro, died from his injuries, according to police.

Police said they are continuing to investigate.

GREENSBORO — Officers are investigating a shooting early Tuesday, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 2:17 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 800 block of Folly Court.

Police have not yet reported any injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.