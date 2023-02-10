GREENSBORO — It’s still unclear what led to the shooting Sunday of 14-year-old Tron Davis inside a local apartment complex.

Greensboro police said no one had been detained or arrested in the case as of late Thursday afternoon and there were no other updates. Police said in a news release Wednesday that they have identified persons of interest and are not searching for anyone else.

Davis was an eighth-grader at Swann Middle School, formerly known as Aycock Middle. He was shot shortly after 5 p.m. at 2616 North Church St. and died Tuesday in a local hospital.

The teenager’s mother, Stephanie Scott of Greensboro, has established a GoFundMe account to assist with funeral expenses.

Scott could not immediately be reached for comment.

Guilford County Schools sent its crisis team to the middle school earlier this week to assist with any counseling needs and will remain ready to support as needed, district spokeswoman Gabrielle Brown said in an email.

"With deep regret, we inform you about the recent loss to our school community of a student who attended Swann Middle School. We are heartbroken, and our thoughts are with the family," the district said in a statement released Friday morning. "The district stands by to assist the family in whatever ways they need."

The district declined a request from the News & Record to speak with any school staff who knew Davis as a student.

This is the seventh homicide in the city in 2023. The city had seven homicides at this same time in 2022, police said.

Preventing and reducing violent crime and filling dozens of vacancies in the police department’s patrol division are top priorities for new Chief John Thompson, who was named to the position in December. Thompson will host a series of community meetings from Feb. 20 through March 9 to share his strategies and to receive feedback from local residents.

“We are saddened by the loss of those to gun violence, especially for one so young. Working to alleviate and interrupt violent crime for our community continues to be our highest priority,” Thompson said in a statement Thursday to the News & Record.

Thompson said the department will “continue to make our commitment to community partnerships and effective policing as the best methods to making Greensboro as safe as possible for all of its residents.”