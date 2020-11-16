Victim in Greensboro courthouse shooting dies; police continuing to investigate 'absolutely insane' incident that injured two others

“This is absolutely insane and I am very concerned about it,” James said. “To have a shooting in broad daylight like this in the middle of downtown — a heavily populated area, people going to court, people going to work, people just trying to live.”

The number of shots fired was not immediately known, however, James said there were “a lot.”

Jim Doermann, an attorney in Greensboro, said he was in Courtroom 3C when the shooting occurred. "We heard the shots and then the bailiffs rushed the judge off the bench and locked down the courtroom."

He said the shots sounded muffled, but were fired rapidly.

A photo provided by Greensboro attorney Brennan Aberle, who was inside the courthouse on the plaza level at the time of the shooting, shows a handicapped entrance to the courthouse with several bullet holes in the glass.

Aberle said he wasn’t sure if the shots were from a security officer shooting out or an assailant shooting into the courthouse. James couldn't confirm Monday afternoon if a courthouse security officer fired shots at the shooter or shooters.

After hearing the shots, people inside the courthouse gathered to see what was happening.