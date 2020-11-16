Victim in Greensboro courthouse shooting dies; police continuing to investigate 'absolutely insane' incident that injured two others

Updated 7:24 p.m.
GREENSBORO — A man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Monday morning on South Eugene Street that put the Guilford County Courthouse into lockdown and left authorities seeking answers.
At a news conference Monday afternoon, Greensboro Police Chief Brian James said the incident likely was targeted.
“But we are following up on information to confirm that,” he said. ”It certainly would be unusual for a random act like this to occur in broad daylight.”
Three men with gunshot wounds were located by police outside of the courthouse at about 11:30 a.m. Police said two of the three gunshot victims were transported to local hospitals.
Avion Imeen McLean, 20, died at the hospital from his injuries, police said in a news release, while another victim remains in critical condition and a third man suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.
Police said that multiple people exchanged gunfire near the South Eugene Street entrance of the courthouse, near Market Street.
A company police officer witnessed the shooting and discharged his weapon at an armed person, according to the release.
During the press conference Monday afternoon, James said police did not have anyone in custody and noted how dangerous the incident was.
“This is absolutely insane and I am very concerned about it,” James said. “To have a shooting in broad daylight like this in the middle of downtown — a heavily populated area, people going to court, people going to work, people just trying to live.”
The number of shots fired was not immediately known, however, James said there were “a lot.”
Jim Doermann, an attorney in Greensboro, said he was in Courtroom 3C when the shooting occurred. "We heard the shots and then the bailiffs rushed the judge off the bench and locked down the courtroom."
He said the shots sounded muffled, but were fired rapidly.
A photo provided by Greensboro attorney Brennan Aberle, who was inside the courthouse on the plaza level at the time of the shooting, shows a handicapped entrance to the courthouse with several bullet holes in the glass.
Aberle said he wasn’t sure if the shots were from a security officer shooting out or an assailant shooting into the courthouse. James couldn't confirm Monday afternoon if a courthouse security officer fired shots at the shooter or shooters.
After hearing the shots, people inside the courthouse gathered to see what was happening.
"Everyone there went to the windows immediately and saw a bunch of people scattering and two vehicles parked on the corner of West Market and Eugene take off,” Aberle said. “We don’t know if those vehicles were connected or not."
Courtrooms quickly resumed their business and the courthouse lockdown ended after police secured the scene.
Authorities were reviewing video footage, talking to witnesses and searching the scene for evidence on Monday.
Based on witness accounts, James said it appears vehicles may have been used to carry out the shooting, but that there is also evidence that people on foot were involved.
