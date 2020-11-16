Watch now: 'Absolutely insane': Three victims, one critically injured, in shooting near Guilford County Courthouse on Monday

GREENSBORO — Three people were injured, at least one critically, in a shooting outside of the Guilford County Courthouse late Monday morning.
At a news conference shortly after 1 p.m., Greensboro Police Chief Brian James said it appears the incident off South Eugene Street was likely targeted.
“But we are following up on information to confirm that,” he said.” It certainly would be unusual for a random act like this to occur in broad daylight.”
Police currently do not have anyone in custody, James said. “However, we do have at least three victims.”
They were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. At least one person was critically injured, but James was uncertain about the condition of the other victims.
“This is absolutely insane and I am very concerned about it,” James said. “To have a shooting in broad daylight like this in the middle of downtown — a heavily populated area, people going to court, people going to work, people just trying to live.”
The number of shots fired was not immediately known, however, James said there were “a lot.”
Police are reviewing video footage, talking to witnesses and searching the scene for evidence.
Based on witness accounts, James said it appears vehicles may have been used to carry out the shooting, but that there is also evidence that people on foot were involved.
Jim Doermann, an attorney in Greensboro, said he was in Courtroom 3C when the shooting occurred at about 11:30 a.m.. "We heard the shots and then the bailiffs rushed the judge off the bench and locked down the courtroom."
He said the shots sounded muffled, but were fired rapidly.
A photo provided by Greensboro attorney Brennan Aberle, who was inside the courthouse on the plaza level at the time of the shooting, shows a handicapped entrance to the courthouse with several bullet holes in the glass.
Aberle said he wasn’t sure if the shots were from a security guard shooting out or an assailant shooting into the courthouse, and James couldn't confirm if a courthouse security officer fired shots at the shooter or shooters.
“Everyone there went to the windows immediately and saw a bunch of people scattering and two vehicles parked on the corner of West Market and Eugene take off,” Aberle said. “We don’t know if those vehicles were connected or not."
Greensboro police urge anyone who has any information about the incident to reach out to the police department. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.
