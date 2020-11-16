Watch now: 'Absolutely insane': Three victims, one critically injured, in shooting near Guilford County Courthouse on Monday

GREENSBORO — Three people were injured, at least one critically, in a shooting outside of the Guilford County Courthouse late Monday morning.

At a news conference shortly after 1 p.m., Greensboro Police Chief Brian James said it appears the incident off South Eugene Street was likely targeted.

“But we are following up on information to confirm that,” he said.” It certainly would be unusual for a random act like this to occur in broad daylight.”

Police currently do not have anyone in custody, James said. “However, we do have at least three victims.”

They were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. At least one person was critically injured, but James was uncertain about the condition of the other victims.

“This is absolutely insane and I am very concerned about it,” James said. “To have a shooting in broad daylight like this in the middle of downtown — a heavily populated area, people going to court, people going to work, people just trying to live.”

The number of shots fired was not immediately known, however, James said there were “a lot.”

Police are reviewing video footage, talking to witnesses and searching the scene for evidence.