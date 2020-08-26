GREENSBORO — Following what police are calling "unsubstantiated claims" about a shooting that occurred during a traffic stop last week, the Greensboro Police Department is petitioning for the body camera footage of the officers involved to be released.
At about 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, officers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in the 2100 block of W. Meadowview Road, police said in a news release. The people in the vehicle were believed to be involved in drug activity in the area, according to police.
During the stop, a passenger police identified as Theotis Kindell, 34, of Florida, reportedly fled on foot.
Officers chased Kindell before losing sight of him near Meadowview Road, police said. They heard a gunshot and police said they found Kindell suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The weapon, along with a second handgun, cash, drugs and drug paraphernalia, were located at the scene, police said.
Police rendered aid before Kindell was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police said their investigation determined that all officers involved in this incident had clearly identified themselves as police officers and no officer fired a weapon.
Due to "unsubstantiated claims" being made about the incident, the police department is petitioning for the release of the body-worn camera videos of the three officers that initiated the traffic stop and the three additional officers that are a part of their squad, according to the news release.
The petition comes after a YouTube video and a local media report Tuesday suggested Kindell was shot by a police officer and did not shoot himself.
In the video, Kindell says "I'm telling you police shot me, because they couldn't catch me," from his hospital bed.
Another YouTube video titled "Super 8 Motel surveillance video from 8/18/2020" the appears to show part of the incident.
Warrants for Kindell were issued for possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/distribute a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
