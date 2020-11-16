Watch now: 'We heard the shots': Three victims, one critically injured, in shooting near Guilford courthouse Monday

GREENSBORO — Three people were shot, one critically, in an incident Monday outside of the Guilford County Courthouse, authorities said.

Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn said officers responded to a shooting call on Eugene Street between Market Street and Washington Street.

At 11:50 a.m., Glenn was not able to provide any details about the number of shots fired. The number of victims were announced during a news conference Monday afternoon.

The shooting sent the Guilford County Courthouse into a lockdown.

Jim Doermann, an attorney in Greensboro, said he was in courtroom 3C when the shooting occurred.

"We heard the shots and then the bailiffs rushed the judge off the bench and locked down the courtroom," Doermann said, shortly after the shots were fired at about 11:30 a.m. He said the shots sounded muffled, but were fired rapidly.

Doermann said it was his understanding that the shooting took place right outside of the courthouse.

"3C is back in session so it's at least cleared safe inside," he added.

On Twitter, Guilford County EMS issued an incident alert, warning people to avoid the courthouse area due to an evolving incident.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

