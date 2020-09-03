GREENSBORO — A Whitsett man who ran a Greensboro health care services company must serve 15 months in federal prison and pay back more than $800,000 after pleading guilty to tax fraud.

Javondell R. Stallings, chief executive officer of Step By Step Care in Greensboro, filed a false personal income tax return for 2012, according to a news release Thursday from the office of Matthew G. T. Martin, U.S. attorney for Middle District of North Carolina. Stallings has been CEO of Step By Step Care, a behavioral health care and substance abuse treatment program, since 2005, according to the release.

Stallings, 47, pleaded guilty in October to filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge William L. Osteen Jr. also found Stallings failed to pay employment taxes between the end of 2012 and the end of 2014. Stallings was sentenced Thursday and ordered to pay $843,616 in restitution to the IRS, according to the release.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments