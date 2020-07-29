A decision should come Friday on whether video from the Forsyth County jail and Kernersville police will be made public to shed light on the death of John Elliott Neville. That footage, according to an attorney for Neville's family, shows John Neville telling jail officers 24 different times that he could not breathe while he was being restrained.
The Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record of Greensboro are part of a media coalition petitioning a judge to publicly release the video, including body camera footage from his arrest and other recordings that show what happened while he was in the jail.
Neville, 56, a Greensboro resident, died of a brain injury on Dec. 4, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. His death came three days after Kernersville police arrested him on a warrant charging that he assaulted a female in Guilford County. Neville was placed in the Forsyth County Jail.
A brain injury he sustained while in the jail occurred because his heart stopped beating, which deprived his brain of oxygen. He asphyxiated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded in a "hog-tie" position.
Five former detention officers and nurse charged have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death: Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, 47; Cpl. Edward Joseph Roussel, 50; Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper, 42; Officer Antonio Maurice Woodley Jr., 26; Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole, 36; and nurse Michelle Heughins, 44.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office did not publicly acknowledge the death for seven months and released limited information on June 26 only after questions from the Journal. Neville's death has sparked protests and gained national attention, with protesters accusing Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill and Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of a cover-up. They have both denied those allegations.
On Tuesday, the children of John Neville issued a statement through their attorneys, Chris Clifton and Michael Grace, supporting the release of body camera videos and jail surveillance footage from the night their father asphyxiated. Grace said earlier this month that the family opposed releasing the videos.
In Courtroom 6A Wednesday, attorney Mike Tadych, representing the news organizations that petitioned for the video release, said it is important for the public to know "what did or did not happen" in Neville's death.
He said that, in other cases, the release of law-enforcement video has cleared up misconceptions, and he argued that "the more information, the better" should be the watchword in these kinds of cases.
"This case presents a compelling public interest that can't be denied," Tadych said, adding that the Neville family's decision to drop opposition to the release of law-enforcement videos shows that they too see the case as having wider implications for the general public.
Tadych went on to say that any attempt to control pre-trial publicity would be "a futile gesture."
Kimbrough spoke briefly, saying that when the family wanted news about their father's death kept quiet, he agreed to their wishes. And now that they no longer oppose public release of the videos, he said he continues to stand with the family.
Arguing against release was an unusual coalition of prosecutors and defense attorneys.
They struck the same theme over and over again: Releasing the videos would threaten the defendants’ ability to get a fair trial.
“A defendant charged in the state of North Carolina should not be tried in the court of public opinion,” O'Neill said.
The very safety of defendants could be at stake, O’Neill and defense attorneys argued.
“We are really concerned about the effect this video will have … on a fair process,” said Karen Gerber, who is representing Lavette Williams, the former jail lieutenant. “We are concerned about the potential of harm to Mrs. Williams. I am concerned that releasing the video could dissuade witnesses from coming forward.”
J.D. Byers, the attorney representing former jail officer Chris Stamper, said that his client “had to move out of fear from his house and fear for the safety of his family.”
Byers went on to say that the video will in fact be released someday but that now is not the time. “The case should be tried in a courtroom, not in the media,” he said.
David Freedman and other attorneys argued that, because the video consists of hours of footage, the media would invariably reduce it to snippets that would be shown in isolation, taking the material out of context and spreading misinformation.
Attorneys for Michelle Heughins, the nurse charged in Neville's death, filed a motion Monday opposing release of the videos, saying it would deny her the right to a fair trial.
"In addition, the release of the recordings in this case may harm Ms. Heughins' reputation and/or jeopardize her safety if the recordings are edited or altered to suggest that she committed or failed to commit certain conduct," her attorneys contend in the motion.
On the other hand, Michael Grace, the attorney for the Neville family, said that those arguing against the video's release “fail to understand what is going on in the court of public opinion.”
Grace said he has watched the video footage and said, contrary to some media reports, Neville said "I can't breathe" exactly 24 different times.
He said that if the video is not released, that will be seen by people as one more example of a cover-up.
According to a motion filed by O'Neill, "there are video recordings from various angles, with audio, that capture the activities and movements of the charged defendants, and their subsequent conduct, in response to Mr. Neville's initial medical crisis."
The News & Observer in Raleigh filed the initial petition for in Forsyth Superior Court the video's release. An amended petition was filed Friday that listed the members of the coalition, including WXII, The Associated Press, WRAL, WUNC Public Radio, Carolina Public Press, WBTV of Charlotte and WTVD of Raleigh and Durham.
Photos: Hearing on the release of bodycam and surveillance footage from Forsyth jail
