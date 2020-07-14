GREENSBORO — Two Winston-Salem men were charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a Greensboro woman in June, police said in a news release.
Stephon Fitzgerald Hardy, 21, was arrested on July 1, and Aaron Lamont Little, 20, was arrested Monday, police said. Both are charged with first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm into occupied property.
Hardy and Little are in custody at the Guilford County jail under no bail.
Brianna Nicole Smith, 21, of Greensboro, was fatally shot on June 16, police said. Police found Smith with a gunshot wound in the 3300 block of Trent Street at 1:11 a.m.
Officers attempted life-saving efforts, but said Smith died as a result of her injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
