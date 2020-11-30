Woman accused of shooting homeowner, stealing a car and a weapon, and robbing a convenience store in Guilford County

GREENSBORO — A woman was in custody late Monday after a string of crimes in which a homeowner was shot, a car and firearm stolen, and a convenience store robbed, authorities said.

The crime spree began shortly before 6 p.m. after Guilford County deputies responded to a report of a suspicious female at the Citgo gas station at Groometown Road and Interstate 85, the sheriffs office said in a news release.

The woman fled the scene on foot, entered a residence and stole a firearm and car keys, authorities said. She then stole a vehicle from that residence and drove to the Citgo at Alamance Church Road and I-85, where she committed and armed robbery and stole cigarettes, according to the release.

The gas station employee called the authorities following the robbery.

The woman, whom authorities did not immediately identify, continued to a residence across the street from the gas station. She entered the home, stole another set of car keys and was then chased from the home by the homeowner, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect fired her weapon at the homeowner, striking him in the abdomen, according to the release. The injury was not considered life-threatening.

She was then confronted by deputies in the middle of the roadway as she attempted to leave. The woman was taken into custody and charges are pending. The sheriff's office is still investigating the incident.