Woman charged with murder after fatal stabbing Thursday night in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT — A 25-year-old woman was charged with second-degree murder after authorities say she fatally stabbed another woman Thursday night, according to a news release from High Point Police.

Police were called just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday and found Gabriella Cruz suffering from several stab wounds as she laid in the roadway in the 1800 block of Blain Street, the news release said.

Cruz was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Police arrested Bianca Perez at the scene and charged her with second-degree murder. She was being held in the High Point Jail under $500,000 bond.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Dan Sellers at 336-887-7834, Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.