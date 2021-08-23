 Skip to main content
Woman with cerebral palsy left in hot car for five hours; now her Greensboro caretaker is charged in her death
Woman with cerebral palsy left in hot car for five hours; now her Greensboro caretaker is charged in her death

HIGH POINT — A woman tasked with caring for a woman with cerebral palsy was charged in her death Monday, nearly two weeks after the woman died after being left unattended in a vehicle for five hours, High Point police said in a news release.

Briea D. Askew

Briea D. Askew, 29, of Greensboro, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of the 21-year-old Jamestown woman.

The victim was brought to Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center on August 10 with an extremely elevated temperature of over 110 degrees, police said. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

The police department's Special Victim’s Unit responded and investigated the death.

Investigators determined that the victim was left in a vehicle without air conditioning for approximately five hours. Excessive heat and humidity contributed to the death, authorities said.

Askew was being held in the High Point jail on $200,000 secured bail.

