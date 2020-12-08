Wrongful death lawsuit filed in 2018 death of woman at Greensboro jail alleges cruel treatment by jail staff

A June news release from the sheriff's office said that Thomas' infection was caused by her drug abuse prior to her arrest and not by any conditions or lack of medical attention in the jail. The release also said the medical examiner determined that there were no physical injuries which caused or contributed to Thomas' death.

When she learned of her daughter's death, Thomas-Boyd requested to view the body, but was told by the detention center that she couldn't see it, claiming it was "on restriction." The lawsuit said Thomas-Boyd also asked to see video recordings from the time of Thomas' booking up until to her death, but sheriff's officials failed to provide all of the footage, claiming they provided "what they were able to salvage."

The limited footage showed an officer roughly dragging Thomas' body across the jail cell while she was unconscious, the lawsuit said, and also revealed that a team failed to render CPR to Thomas for more than six minutes. An officer eventually attempted CPR incorrectly, according to the lawsuit.

It also noted that seven detention center employees, all of whom were on duty during Thomas' incarceration, were fired by Rogers in the months after her death.

The jail video came as a shock to Thomas' family.