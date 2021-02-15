District 5 Councilwoman Thurm announces reelection bid

GREENSBORO — One-term Councilwoman Tammi Thurm announced Monday that she will seek reelection for her District 5 seat on the City Council.
Her district covers western Greensboro.
Thurm, who was elected in 2017, holds one of nine council seats, including the mayor, all of which will be open for reelection in the fall.
"When I look at all we've accomplished these last three years, combined with the unique challenges that will face us in the next four, I am more motivated than ever to serve the people of the 5th District so we can finish what we started," Thurm said Monday morning in a written statement.
Thurm said in her press release that the scars of COVID-19 will persist and she will make a priority of helping the community emerge stronger than ever.
As a council member, Thurm has distinguished herself as a member with an analytical approach who often asks for data collection to help solve policing and other issues.
She works as a law firm administrator and has been involved in community issues for years.
Thurm moved to Greensboro to attend UNC-Greensboro and, as a council member, serves as the elected official to the Jordan Lake One Water Alliance, on the board of Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. and on the Transportation Advisory Council. She has also worked in the community as a member of the Greensboro Minimum Housing Standards Committee and the vice president of the Greensboro Jewish Federation.
She currently is running unopposed in her district.
Council races are beginning to see multiple candidates, however.
Two candidates, Chip Roth and Tracy Furman, have announced they are running for the District 1 council seat being vacated by Councilman Justin Outling, who has announced he will oppose Mayor Nancy Vaughan, who said Saturday she is seeking re-election after eight years as mayor.
