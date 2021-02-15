District 5 Councilwoman Thurm announces reelection bid

GREENSBORO — One-term Councilwoman Tammi Thurm announced Monday that she will seek reelection for her District 5 seat on the City Council.

Her district covers western Greensboro.

Thurm, who was elected in 2017, holds one of nine council seats, including the mayor, all of which will be open for reelection in the fall.

"When I look at all we've accomplished these last three years, combined with the unique challenges that will face us in the next four, I am more motivated than ever to serve the people of the 5th District so we can finish what we started," Thurm said Monday morning in a written statement.

Thurm said in her press release that the scars of COVID-19 will persist and she will make a priority of helping the community emerge stronger than ever.

As a council member, Thurm has distinguished herself as a member with an analytical approach who often asks for data collection to help solve policing and other issues.

She works as a law firm administrator and has been involved in community issues for years.