Drone shuts down PTI, diverting one flight, delaying others on Tuesday

GREENSBORO — A drone flying within Piedmont Triad International Airport’s airspace Tuesday night caused one flight to be diverted and runways to be closed to other flights for 90 minutes.

The FBI is now investigating what is a federal crime that disrupted airport operations and caused an emergency situation with the control tower, according to Kevin Baker, PTI’s executive director.

The FBI said in a news release the drone appeared to launch from the area of Market Street and Regional Road, which is adjacent to the PTI property.

The airport received its first reports of a drone in the airspace around 9:15 p.m. The unmanned aerial vehicles aren’t permitted to fly within five miles of an airport’s airspace, according to Federal Aviation Administration regulations.

By 10 p.m., after several sightings of the drone, controllers made the decision to delay flights.

“We suspended air operations — pretty much out of an abundance of caution,” Baker said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He couldn’t say how many flights were affected, but Baker said one flight was diverted to Charlotte and later returned after the airport was reopened around 11:30 p.m.