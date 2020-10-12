A return to classrooms for Guilford students will depend on a number of things

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Public Health Department has a new COVID-19 dashboard on its website containing some of the data that will determine whether students can soon return to classrooms.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras plans to make that decision in consultation with Iulia Vann, the county's health director.
The Guilford County Board of Education may get a coronavirus update at their meeting today, with a decision from Contreras to later follow.
Oct. 20 is the first day some additional grades could go back to school if the plan goes forward. Currently, kindergarten and pre-K students have returned on a voluntary basis.
The school board has approved five measures for determining whether to proceed with reopening schools. Three of the primary measures are COVID-19 case incidences, the percentage of positive test results and the district's ability to enact strategies that could stop the spread of the highly contagious respiratory disease.
The other two metrics they are looking at are the 14-day trends in hospitalization rates, as well as intensive care unit capacity in the community.
A decision to allow students to return would not necessarily rest on meeting all of the measures, according to Chief of Staff Nora Carr. She explained that the measures could weigh against one another, with good results in one area possibly tempering problems in another.
The district will not move ahead with the phased reopening plan if Vann advises it's unsafe to do so, Carr said late last week.
Support Local Journalism
We asked the county's health department questions about the COVID-19 data on its online dashboard.
Here are some answers compiled by spokeswoman Anita Ramachandran:
Is there much chance left that you would recommend school reopening on Oct. 20th?
"It would be premature to share a recommendation when we are still collecting data and will continue to do so. Data will continue to be reviewed with school leadership. However, as our dashboard indicates based on the CDC metric, every day since Aug. 1 has been consistently CDC orange. Additionally, we have also observed an uptick over the last two weeks in the CDC and Harvard metrics as well as a small increase in the positivity rate."
Are you concerned to see orange for the CDC metric and orange for most days on the Harvard metric?
"Yes. This indicates community spread continues to exist along with a periodic trend of daily increases in the level of COVID-19 virus circulation in Guilford County. Moreover, these metrics are not to be looked at individually when considering the opening of schools. The health metrics and mitigation efforts all work together. You cannot pull out one data point and use it as the only measure. We also have to look at the overall trends, patterns and consider other information."
Are you concerned to see an uptick in hospitalizations in the last couple of weeks?
"As long as the virus circulation continues to increase and existing community spread is evident, hospitalizations will continue to increase. Unfortunately, deaths will continue as well."
What do you make of the percentage of positive test results in the last couple of weeks?
"We are continuing to increase testing opportunities in the community. As more people choose to test, the positivity rate will move accordingly. Again, positivity rate is not the only metric being looked at to open schools. This decision is not based on only one or two metrics, but is part of a larger conversation where other factors will be taken into consideration."
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.