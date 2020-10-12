A return to classrooms for Guilford students will depend on a number of things

The district will not move ahead with the phased reopening plan if Vann advises it's unsafe to do so, Carr said late last week.

We asked the county's health department questions about the COVID-19 data on its online dashboard.

Here are some answers compiled by spokeswoman Anita Ramachandran:

Is there much chance left that you would recommend school reopening on Oct. 20th?

"It would be premature to share a recommendation when we are still collecting data and will continue to do so. Data will continue to be reviewed with school leadership. However, as our dashboard indicates based on the CDC metric, every day since Aug. 1 has been consistently CDC orange. Additionally, we have also observed an uptick over the last two weeks in the CDC and Harvard metrics as well as a small increase in the positivity rate."

Are you concerned to see orange for the CDC metric and orange for most days on the Harvard metric?