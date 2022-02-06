A sacred space: NC A&T professor wins an international competition to design a South Carolina heritage park

In the South Carolina Lowcountry, there lies a community with a remarkable history that’s fading away.
This community known as Scanlonville, near Charleston, started out as a settlement for freedmen who crowdfunded their purchase right after the Civil War of a former marsh-front plantation of more than 600 acres. During the 20th century, Scanlonville became a hub of Black life, with dozens of homes, shops, the area’s largest Black beach and a beachfront pavilion that hosted musical acts as famous as Duke Ellington.
To preserve the memory of this settlement as gentrification threatens to erase what remains, a local civic group set out to build a heritage-based public space. The international contest held to find a designer was won by W. Chris Harrison, a faculty member of N.C. A&T's College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences and coordinator of the college’s landscape architecture program.
“It was a very compelling project for me,” said Harrison, who’s also an assistant professor in the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Design. “The mission of our program is working on projects like this, to be a voice for folks who don’t have a voice.”
A ‘really cool competition’
In early 2020, Harrison heard that Clemson University was coordinating an international design competition for a new public space to create a permanent record of a historic but disappearing Black community in South Carolina and build a new park that would stand out in a neighborhood of large houses in a metropolitan area full of commemorative markers. The contest judges were professors and professionals from New York City, Boston, Clemson and the West Coast.
Intrigued, Harrison assigned his spring semester materials and construction studio class to tackle this project.
“I thought it would be really good for the program just to have us participate in this really cool competition that’s relevant to African American heritage,” said Harrison, who earned his bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from A&T in 2007.
N.C. A&T’s program is the only majority African American landscape architecture program in the nation. A&T also is the nation’s only historically Black college and university to offer a bachelor’s degree in the subject.
Harrison had the 13 juniors in his class dig into the history and culture of Scanlonville. The students drew up initial concept sketches — rough ideas of what they thought the site should look like — and were critiquing each other’s work when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Students returned home, the class went remote and students stopped work on the project.
One of those students, Martrell Mosley, called it an interesting assignment. He said it introduced him to the Gullah — Black people who settled along the Atlantic coast in the southeastern United States and created their own culture and language.
“It was cool learning about the history, especially something you’d never heard about,” said Mosley, a 2021 graduate.
The more technical aspects of the project, he added, taught him a lot of things he’ll carry over into his own career.
When designing a park, “especially for a memorial design, you want to know who you’re designing it for and who’s going to be there,” said Mosley, who now works as a landscape architectural designer in Charlotte. “You want to be able to design for the people who might know (Scanlonville’s founder) or are descended from him.”
A brief history of Scanlonville
Long before Scanlonville existed, the property was farmland between Charleston and modern-day Mount Pleasant. A handful of slaves raised corn, oats, rice, cotton and other crops on the 614-acre plantation situated when the Wando River flows into the Charleston Harbor, according to a 2001 historical survey of the Scanlonville community and its cemetery.
The area was then known as (and is still called by some today) Remleys Point for the family that once owned the land. After the Civil War, the community took a new name to honor John Scanlon, a Black carpenter who led a cooperative association known as the Charleston Land Co. that bought the entire property at auction in 1868 for $6,100.
These types of cooperative ventures organized by former enslaved persons were rare back in the years after the Civil War. Nevertheless, this one attracted investors: One hundred Black men bought shares in Scanlon’s Charleston Land Co. at $10 apiece, payable in monthly installments.
This new venture did what it set out to do: provide a place for formerly landless people to call home. In 1870, the association laid down numbered streets and avenues and subdivided the community into half-acre and 2-acre lots. The community’s new residents built homes and farmed the land.
The close-knit and self-sufficient community thrived. By the 20th century, Scanlonville had a park and a wharf, stores and nightclubs, a school, a hotel and a cemetery. It was home to Riverside Beach, one of the few area beaches open to Black people. Its waterfront pavilion drew A-list musicians such as Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and James Brown.
Today, there’s little left of the old Scanlonville except for some homes, a cemetery and a historical marker at the community’s entrance where the new park is planned. The unincorporated Scanlonville community is now part of the town of Mount Pleasant. Black residents have been fighting for years to save the park site and cemetery from development.
Less than 10% of Scanlonville remains in the hands of the descendants of the original owners. Because Black residents historically lacked access to the legal system, many homes were passed down to the children of the owners without clear titles. This so-called heirs property made it easy for developers to snap up valuable waterfront property for cheap. New waterfront mansions threaten to crowd out the modest ranch homes — and the memories of generations of Scanlonville residents.
“The community is one big family,” said Edward Lee, a longtime Scanlonville resident and a 1980 A&T graduate. “Everybody is a cousin to somebody.”
‘Landscape is everlasting’
When the pandemic sent his students home, Harrison began work in earnest on the project. His winning design — he called it Praise House Park — blends the community’s history and the natural world.
A praise house was a simple wooden structure built by enslaved persons on plantations for worship and gatherings. During slavery times and after, the praise house served as the center of many African American communities. Harrison’s design proposed that the entire park would serve as a place of gathering, spiritual reflection and community.
In his design for this half-acre park, a spiral walkway will take visitors to the middle of the park called the spirit circle. Nearby will be the weave pavilion — a living sculpture of interlaced willow trees that resemble the baskets made by the Gullah people, descendants of those who were enslaved along the South Carolina coast.
The park will include plantings of rice, cotton and indigo, which enslaved persons grew on area plantations. There also will be a plot of sweetgrass, which is used to make baskets.
Throughout the park there will be several cast bronze statues, including those of the Sewee Indians who inhabited the land before European settlers arrived; of a Gullah woman; and of a praise house. Virtual and augmented reality will let visitors use their phones and other devices to hear the long-ago stories of these people and the place where they once lived.
The park will respect the natural environment. The rice planting will hold water runoff, and concrete alternatives will be used for walkways and other built features. Many of the current trees, including live oaks draped with Spanish moss, will remain.
Harrison said the park is designed to unite people and give them a sacred space to reflect and escape whatever is oppressing them.
“This place is about change, but the landscape is everlasting,” said Harrison, who got $2,500 for his winning entry. “It’s ubiquitous and connects us all through this string of time.”
Efforts to raise money to build the park are ongoing, said Lee, who’s also president of the East Cooper Civic Club Inc. that owns the park and sponsored the design contest.
Lee, meanwhile, had nothing but praise for Harrison’s winning entry.
“(Harrison) did his research. He dug into our community,” Lee said. “Every element in his design was inspired by something that happened or is in Scanlonville.”