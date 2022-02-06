A sacred space: NC A&T professor wins an international competition to design a South Carolina heritage park

The more technical aspects of the project, he added, taught him a lot of things he’ll carry over into his own career.

When designing a park, “especially for a memorial design, you want to know who you’re designing it for and who’s going to be there,” said Mosley, who now works as a landscape architectural designer in Charlotte. “You want to be able to design for the people who might know (Scanlonville’s founder) or are descended from him.”

A brief history of Scanlonville

Long before Scanlonville existed, the property was farmland between Charleston and modern-day Mount Pleasant. A handful of slaves raised corn, oats, rice, cotton and other crops on the 614-acre plantation situated when the Wando River flows into the Charleston Harbor, according to a 2001 historical survey of the Scanlonville community and its cemetery.

The area was then known as (and is still called by some today) Remleys Point for the family that once owned the land. After the Civil War, the community took a new name to honor John Scanlon, a Black carpenter who led a cooperative association known as the Charleston Land Co. that bought the entire property at auction in 1868 for $6,100.

