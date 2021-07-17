Acclaim, fundraising spread unevenly among Black colleges

Those gifts counted toward the university's fundraising campaign that ended in December with a total of $181.4 million — more than twice as much as A&T had hoped to raise. A&T's endowment for scholarships and other campus expenses stands at roughly $160 million — double what it was only a year ago.

A&T opened the 2020-21 academic year with a record 12,754 students, marking the eighth straight year of rising enrollment. The university expects to set another enrollment record in the school year that starts in August.

"We expect to surpass 13,000," A&T spokesman Todd Simmons said. "The question is by how much."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Yet many lesser-known schools continue to struggle and scrape for money.

Less than a mile to the south of A&T sits Bennett College, one of only two historically Black women's colleges in the nation. (Spelman College in Atlanta is the other.)

The past decade hasn't been kind to Bennett, where Martin Luther King Jr. once spoke and its students, known as Belles, played key roles in the civil rights movement.