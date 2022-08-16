 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Actor Rob Lowe to give High Point University's May commencement address

  • 0

HIGH POINT — Actor Rob Lowe will give High Point University's May commencement address, the university announced Tuesday.

Lowe, who is also a director, producer and New York Times’ bestselling author, is more recently known for roles on the Fox drama “911: Lone Star” and the NBC comedy “Parks and Recreation,” the university said in a news release. His long body of work also includes movies that range from dramas such as "The Outsiders" and comedies such as "About Last Night."

Rob Lowe

Lowe

The university's spring commencement will be May 6, 2023.

While commencement is a private event for HPU graduates and their family members, it will be streamed live at www.highpoint.edu/live.

Lowe joins a long list of big names who've given advice to High Point University graduates. Here are just some of the past speakers: former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; journalist Wolf Blitzer, CNN’s lead political anchor and “The Situation Room” anchor; former first lady Laura Bush; U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas; Queen Noor of Jordan; and NASA Astronaut Buzz Aldrin.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

A 'catastrophe' if Ukrainian power plant attacked, according to President Zelensky

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert