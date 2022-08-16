Actor Rob Lowe to give High Point University's May commencement address

HIGH POINT — Actor Rob Lowe will give High Point University's May commencement address, the university announced Tuesday.

Lowe, who is also a director, producer and New York Times’ bestselling author, is more recently known for roles on the Fox drama “911: Lone Star” and the NBC comedy “Parks and Recreation,” the university said in a news release. His long body of work also includes movies that range from dramas such as "The Outsiders" and comedies such as "About Last Night."

The university's spring commencement will be May 6, 2023.

While commencement is a private event for HPU graduates and their family members, it will be streamed live at www.highpoint.edu/live.

Lowe joins a long list of big names who've given advice to High Point University graduates. Here are just some of the past speakers: former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; journalist Wolf Blitzer, CNN’s lead political anchor and “The Situation Room” anchor; former first lady Laura Bush; U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas; Queen Noor of Jordan; and NASA Astronaut Buzz Aldrin.