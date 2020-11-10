All grades could be back in school by Jan. 21 under new proposal before Guilford County school board tonight

GREENSBORO — All grades could be back in school by Jan. 21 under a new phased reopening plan that Guilford County Board of Education members are expected to vote on tonight.
Guilford County Schools ended last academic year and started this one with students learning remotely to stem the spread of COVID-19. Currently only pre-K and kindergarten students are attending in-person classes, but that's on a half-day, voluntary basis.
Here's when students would return under Superintendent Sharon Contreras' new reentry proposal, which is included in agenda materials for the meeting.
Thursday
First and second grade students return, and more pre-K and kindergarten students. This includes special needs students in self-contained classrooms and separate schools who are in these grades. School would be full day for all four grade levels.
Monday
- Students served in self-contained exceptional children classrooms in grades 3-12.
- Remaining special needs students served in public separate schools.
- Students served in self-contained specialized programs including Building Futures, Crossroads and Mell-Burton/
- Students served in regional behavior support classrooms.
- Seniors enrolled in the semester-long nursing fundamentals with practicum course so they may begin obtaining the 40 clinical practicum hours for eligibility to sit for a certified nursing assistant exam in 2021. They would attend in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays.
Dec. 7
Students in third, fourth and fifth grades.
Jan. 7
Students in sixth grade, with half attending in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays and half attending in-person on Thursdays and Fridays.
Jan. 11
Students in seventh and eighth grades, with half attending in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays and half attending in-person on Thursdays and Fridays.
Jan. 21
High school students, with half attending in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays and half attending in-person on Thursdays and Fridays.
Contreras said last week the recommendation to bring back more students starting Thursday follows new evidence being shared about the science on school reopening as schools across the country grapple with educating children amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"So far, schools do not seem to be stoking community transmission of the coronavirus, according to data emerging from random testing in the United States and Britain," wrote New York Times reporter Apoorva Mandavilli, in one article Contreras cited. "Elementary schools especially seem to seed remarkably few infections."
She also expects to ask the board to vote on modifying its metrics for reopening to include weighing three more factors: student academic outcomes, social and emotional well-being, and emerging science and data on school reentry. In the agenda information for the meeting, school administrators stressed that many students with special needs are having difficulty accessing their education while it is being provided remotely and that education is guaranteed to them by state and federal law.
Three weeks ago, Guilford County Schools canceled a plan to bring first and second graders back to school less than 24 hours before launch when Iulia Vann, the county's health department director, raised concern after seeing a surge in county COVID-19 cases.
Vann, responding to questions from the News & Record, wrote Friday that the Health Department would, “continue to support the school system’s phased approach to student re-entry by providing them with updated metrics and guidance based on CDC recommendations, best practices, and emerging trends.”
She also wrote that the state and federal government have identified this region as an area of concern, based on COVID-19 case numbers and the percent of COVID-19 test results coming back positive. “Based on the Harvard and CDC metrics, we have entered accelerated spread which is concerning to Public Health Professionals,” she wrote. “As more opportunities for spread are created in the community, the risk of additional cases increases. The phased approach by the school system will limit but not eliminate the additional anticipated spread of cases in the community.”
Contreras is planning to ask board members to weigh and consider for themselves the metrics — whether using the initial ones, or the expanded metrics Contreras is proposing — in deciding whether to bring back a new group of students on Thursday. Her hope is that, if they consider the new factors, they will agree to reopen school on Thursday, whereas considering the prior metrics alone could lead to blocking further reentry. Those prior metrics included case numbers, test positivity rates, school preparedness for strategies to limit the spread, hospitalization rates and intensive care unit occupancy rates.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.
