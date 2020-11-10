All grades could be back in school by Jan. 21 under new proposal before Guilford County school board tonight

Contreras said last week the recommendation to bring back more students starting Thursday follows new evidence being shared about the science on school reopening as schools across the country grapple with educating children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"So far, schools do not seem to be stoking community transmission of the coronavirus, according to data emerging from random testing in the United States and Britain," wrote New York Times reporter Apoorva Mandavilli, in one article Contreras cited. "Elementary schools especially seem to seed remarkably few infections."