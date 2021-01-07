 Skip to main content
All Guilford County Schools students will learn remotely Friday, and GTCC campuses will be closed
Guilford County Schools graphic
News & Record

Guilford County Schools has canceled in-person classes for Friday due to expected severe weather, and all GTCC campuses will be closed.

All Guilford County Schools students will learn remotely, and teachers may work from home if they choose. 

The school district also has canceled all sports, testing and other activities for Saturday. 

GTCC won't start spring semester classes until Monday. But students will still be able to register for classes online Friday. Links to admissions, financial aid and other GTCC offices are available on the college's website

The closings come as the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Guilford, Forsyth and Davidson counties starting at 1 a.m. Friday. Forecasts say the Greensboro area could get 2 to 3 inches of snow Friday. Some areas could see more.

