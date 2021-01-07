 Skip to main content
All Guilford County Schools students will learn remotely Friday, due to expected severe weather
All Guilford County Schools students will learn remotely Friday, due to expected severe weather

Guilford County Schools graphic
News & Record

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools has canceled in-person classes for Friday due to expected severe weather. 

All students will learn remotely.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch and said that wet snow that sticks on the ground is likely late tonight through Friday in the Triad. Forecasters said 1 to 3 inches are possible, with potential for more in some places. 

Guilford County Schools has also canceled all sports, testing or other activities for Saturday. 

School nutrition staff will offer extra meals to take home to students today. Similarly, families of students learning remotely can pick up two meals today for each child. 

Any activities planned for Saturday, including athletics and testing, will also be canceled.

Teachers may work from home if they choose. 

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

