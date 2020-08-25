GREENSBORO — Amazon Fire tablets, some of which are available new for $50, may look like a good, cheaper option for student online learning.
They are not, however, good for Guilford County Schools students trying to participate in their remote learning classes, according to the district.
A district spokeswoman, responding to a question posed by a News & Record reader, said that Amazon Fire devices do not allow users to download the Google and Microsoft products the district is asking students to use, such as Google Classroom and Microsoft Teams.
The new school year started last week for most district students, who will take classes remotely for at least the first nine weeks of the academic year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The district first switched to remote learning this spring when the state ordered a halt to in-person classes at the beginning of the pandemic in North Carolina.
While Guilford County Schools has ordered tens of thousands of devices for students and staff to use this year, officials don't expect most of those devices to be delivered until December.
In the meantime, the district is accepting donations of gently used laptops, tablets and smartphones for students who do not have a device for online learning. Devices must be in working order and have a working charger, microphone, web camera, and ability to connect to the internet.
It is accepting those donations at the administration building at 712 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro or the Pruette SCALE Academy building at 900 English Road in High Point. People can come by with devices during regular office hours or call the district to schedule an after-hours drop off.
The Guilford Education Alliance is also collecting money to buy Chromebooks at https://guilfordeducationalliance.org/donate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.