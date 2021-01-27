Amid calls for her resignation, Guilford school board member says she 'wasn't ashamed' of social media posts before and after Capitol attack

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Board of Education member Anita Sharpe said she is not ashamed of social media posts she made earlier this month in the days before and after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that have led some community members to call for her resignation.

That includes a video she shared of a retired lieutenant general speaking at length to a small group of people. In the video, he claimed that "antifa," far-left-leaning militant groups that resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists at demonstrations and other events, carried out the Capitol attack and that "special forces" participated and took a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

These claims have been contradicted by both the FBI and U.S. Special Operations Command.

Sharpe said she does not support the storming of the Capitol and that her posts did not imply that. She denied accusations to the contrary made by some who have emailed complaints to the board.

"It was wrong," she said of the Capitol attack. "There was nothing right about it. I didn’t pretend that there was. I didn’t purport there was."

Asked what she does to ensure the accuracy of what she posts, Sharpe said, "I am not a fact checker."