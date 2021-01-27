Amid calls for her resignation, Guilford school board member says she 'wasn't ashamed' of social media posts before and after Capitol attack

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Board of Education member Anita Sharpe said she is not ashamed of social media posts she made earlier this month in the days before and after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that have led some community members to call for her resignation.
That includes a video she shared of a retired lieutenant general speaking at length to a small group of people. In the video, he claimed that "antifa," far-left-leaning militant groups that resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists at demonstrations and other events, carried out the Capitol attack and that "special forces" participated and took a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
These claims have been contradicted by both the FBI and U.S. Special Operations Command.
Sharpe said she does not support the storming of the Capitol and that her posts did not imply that. She denied accusations to the contrary made by some who have emailed complaints to the board.
"It was wrong," she said of the Capitol attack. "There was nothing right about it. I didn’t pretend that there was. I didn’t purport there was."
Asked what she does to ensure the accuracy of what she posts, Sharpe said, "I am not a fact checker."
Andrew Engelhardt, an assistant professor in UNCG's department of political science, said elected officials need to "be more cognizant" of what they say because when an elected official shares something, it's likely to give extra credibility to the information in the minds of some people who see it.
Research, he said, shows that people look to "experts" or "opinion leaders" for information. That could be an elected official, or even a friend. It's someone the person believes knows more about a subject than they do, whether that be politics or music or anything else.
Sharpe said her friends who attended the pro-Trump rally at the White House that day did not see the attack on the Capitol building.
"I don’t know if antifa was there or not," she said of the attack. "Who incited it? I don’t know."
Sharpe said Friday that the board had been receiving emails calling for her resignation or removal on a daily basis and sometimes multiple times a day. She said she is unaware of any mechanism by which she could be removed from her seat other than a regular election.
This is Sharpe's second time serving on the school board. She first served from 1990 until 2008, when she chose not to run for reelection. In 2016, she decided to run again and won and was reelected to a four-year term in 2018.
Kari Baumann criticized Sharpe's social media posts in an email to the board included in the "public comments" for its Jan. 12 virtual meeting.
"I am concerned about recent public Facebook comments and posts by Board member Anita Sharpe that support the recent insurrection at the Capitol building and promote conspiracy theories about the election, including overturning a free and fair election," Baumann wrote. "How can she represent all GCS students with these attitudes?"
Valerie Combrink, whose complaints about Sharpe were also part of the public comments for the Jan. 12 meeting, shared screenshots of Sharpe's post of the video titled, "Gen. McInery: "We got her laptop." The name of retired Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney, a former Fox News analyst and military adviser for the Trump campaign, was misspelled in the video clip title.
Combrink also shared a screen shot of a Jan. 3 post by Sharpe, in which she shared a Jan. 2 post by Lance Wallnau titled "The NEWS BEFORE IT HAPPENS, Prophecy on 2021 and 2022."
In the post, Wallnau talked about the process for Congress to certify or object to the results of the Electoral College vote for president and how the young ages of elected officials helping lead protests against the certification could be a prophetic sign.
Combrink wrote that the Wallnau post "clearly shows" Sharpe's "support in what was about to take place."
"Having differing political views is one thing, but being in support of the violent insurrection (that, in addition to being an act of treason, resulted in a police officer being beaten to death) is reprehensible," Combrink wrote.
Wallnau refers to Jan. 5-6 as "D-Day," and says he will go to Washington to "pray and stand." He doesn't mention anything about storming or attacking the Capitol.
Sharpe said she thinks much of the outrage against her has been generated by people posting in the Greater Greensboro Politics Facebook group and by the Rev. Greg Drumwright, who ran against her in her last school board race. She suspects many of the people who are complaining have not watched the video.
Her original video was pulled down by Facebook or YouTube at some point, Sharpe said, and is no longer available on her Facebook timeline.
"I didn't remove it," she said in an interview Friday. "I wasn't ashamed of it."
The Associated Press reviewed social media posts and other public records for more than 120 people either facing criminal charges related to the Jan. 6 unrest or who were later identified from photographs and videos taken during the melee.
Based on that analysis, published Jan. 10, the AP concluded that the mob that breached the U.S. Capitol was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters.
The FBI, which is investigating the Capitol attack, has said that there is no evidence that antifascist movement supporters participated. U.S. Special Forces has denied any involvement in the theft of the laptop from Pelosi's office that day.
"We have not received any reports or information that anyone in Special Forces or any other Special Operations Forces units entered the U.S. Capitol on 6 January and stole Speaker Pelosi or any other congressional members’ laptops during the riot," Ken McGraw, a public affairs officer for U.S. Special Operations Command, told USA TODAY.
The publication rated McInerney's claims as false in a Jan. 13 fact check.
In a video version of his remarks that is still available on YouTube, McInerney neither directly condemned nor praised the Capitol breach. He speculated that the stolen laptop contained information that Pelosi would not want revealed, and later in the video he appeared to call for people to continue to fight for Trump to remain president.
Sharpe said Friday that Joe Biden is the president and that she respects the office of the president, even though she does not feel the presidential election was conducted entirely fairly, citing concerns over changes to voting rules, such as the process for mail-in ballots, that took place in many states.
"The ship has sailed," as far the election is concerned, she said, adding that people should accept the results at this point.
School board member Bettye Jenkins, a Democrat, said she has not watched the video, but she estimated that she's been contacted about 100 times in recent weeks about Sharpe's social media posts, including people stopping her in the grocery store to share their concerns.
Jenkins called the Capitol attack a terrible event that cost people their lives. She said she couldn't understand responding to that by posting a video titled, "We've got her laptop."
"When you sit in a seat of an elected official, I think you should be very, very careful about the words you use on social media," Jenkins said.
She said it raised concerns for her, as the grandmother of children in the district, about Sharpe's judgment. She pointed out that judging student discipline hearings is one of the duties of school board members.
Jenkins said she is not calling for Sharpe's resignation. She believes it's up to the voters to decide who they want to represent them.
School board member Linda Welborn, a Republican like Sharpe, said her constituents have not been contacting her to complain, though she is aware of the criticisms being leveled at Sharpe.
"I have a problem with the attack of free speech," Welborn said. "Do I think people going after Anita Sharpe because she made one post is a legitimate reason to go after her? Absolutely not."
Welborn said Sharpe did share a conspiracy theory post, but that there are a lot of theories out there and it shouldn't be a reason to call for her resignation.
"I don’t know that I mind her posting it, because that’s an opportunity to then research the claims," she said.
Welborn said was horrified by the Capitol attacks, and said there is no denying that Republicans did go into the Capitol and were destructive, even if, she said, there is still more to be learned about what happened.
She said she sees a double standard in Republican school board members in some counties facing outcries and calls for resignation over having attended the White House rally, while she doesn't remember any Democrats being asked to resign after attending peaceful Black Lives Matter protests that later turned destructive.
"I am a white, conservative, average American, that does not make me a bad person," she said, adding that she and Sharpe both "have worked to support every child in this district."
Drumwright, Sharpe's previous school board opponent, said he is not now exploring running for Sharpe's seat in 2022, though he declined to comment on whether he would rule out considering it the future. He said he first learned about Sharpe's posts from other constituents in her district and what bothered him most was how she responded to critiques of her video post.
All elected officials, he said, should have proactively condemned the Capitol attack. And when people started complaining about her posts, he said, that should have been her cue to immediately and publicly make her opposition to the attack clear.
Drumwright said that minority students watched the Capitol attack with the rest of the country and saw a discrepancy between what he said was the often forceful way Black Lives Matter protesters were confronted in 2020 and the ability of the Capitol mob to storm "the citadel of liberty."
That discrepancy, he suggested, makes official condemnation of the attack even more important.
Elected officials, Engelhardt said, are going to be associated with their role, whether they are on the job, or speaking or posting in a personal capacity.
"They should be a little more cognizant about what they say," he said. "Because whatever they say, the megaphone is a little bit louder and people will hear it a little more persuasively than from other people online."
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.