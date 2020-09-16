Amid pandemic, UNC System looks to keep tuition unchanged for in-state students

Tuition could go up next year for out-of-state students, who pay significantly higher rates. The board usually raises out-of-state tuition each year to keep up with rising costs. Because out-of-state students aren't subsidized by state tax dollars, their tuition rates reflect the full cost of their educations.

Required student fees might change only slightly in 2021-22.

Committee members said they'll consider increases in only one student fee: the health services fee that universities collect to run their campus health centers.

Because of COVID-19, health centers are open more hours than they normally are. Universities also say that more students are seeking treatment for mental health issues because of the pandemic. Those two developments mean universities have had to hire more staff members to meet the demand. UNC System officials said campuses are using federal COVID-19 relief monies to cover these extra expenses this year.

But the committee said the total of other student fees — athletics, student activities, education and technology, campus security and debt service on some campus construction projects — will have to stay the same in 2021-22. If campuses want to increase one fee, they'll have to cut a corresponding amount from another fee.