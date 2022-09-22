 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anonymous donors want to give $1 million for Page High School turf field

In a file photo from December 2016, tarps cover the field at Page's Marion Kirby Stadium to protect the playing surface during heavy rain before a NCHSAA playoff game.

GREENSBORO — An anonymous group of donors want to give $1 million to install an artificial turf field at Page High School's Marion Kirby Stadium. 

That's according to the meeting agenda for tonight's Guilford County Board of Education meeting. 

Superintendent Whitney Oakley is recommending that the board approve the donation this evening. According to district administrators, the turf field would, "have lower annual maintenance costs and allow greater community use of the stadium as it will eliminate the concern regarding significant wear-and-tear on the current sod field." 

If approved, it would make Page the first high school in Guilford County to have its own artificial turf field. 

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

