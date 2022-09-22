Anonymous donors want to give $1 million for Page High School turf field

GREENSBORO — An anonymous group of donors want to give $1 million to install an artificial turf field at Page High School's Marion Kirby Stadium.

That's according to the meeting agenda for tonight's Guilford County Board of Education meeting.

Superintendent Whitney Oakley is recommending that the board approve the donation this evening. According to district administrators, the turf field would, "have lower annual maintenance costs and allow greater community use of the stadium as it will eliminate the concern regarding significant wear-and-tear on the current sod field."

If approved, it would make Page the first high school in Guilford County to have its own artificial turf field.