The newest version of a bill aimed at resolving a stalemate over a vacancy on the Guilford County Board of Education has some major changes.

A previous version of the bill aimed to clarify that school board members must vote in favor of appointing the party’s executive committee nominee to the position.

But in the new version of the bill, sponsor Jon Hardister, a Republican from Whitsett, said the intent is school board members wouldn’t vote at all. Instead, the nominee would just take the oath of office.

The changes to the bill came after lawmakers read a recent opinion piece in the News & Record by Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene and signed by the five other Democrats on the Guilford school board. In the editorial, board members made it clear they weren’t willing to support the current Republican nominee Michael Logan and asked the GOP to consider other candidates.

In the column, Hayes-Greene condemned Logan for social media posts that she said showed “bigotry and racial prejudice.”

Hayes-Greene wrote: “It is hard to believe the local Executive Committee of the Guilford County Republican Party has put forth a man who shared and ‘liked’ the following: Derek Chauvin immediately stood and calmly placed his hands behind his back yesterday. Imagine where we’d be had George Floyd done the same.”

Logan, a Southern Guilford High School teacher, has stood by that post and others highlighted in the opinion piece.

Logan was tapped to fill a District 3 seat that has been vacant since December when Pat Tillman resigned to join the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. As prescribed by state law, the Guilford County GOP executive committee members who live in the affected district, in this case District 3, are charged with choosing a successor.

State law also says the school board must appoint that nominee to the vacancy.

But school board members haven’t been willing to do that.

“It appears at this time the board is dug in,” said Hardister, who expects the new bill to be heard by a Senate rules committee next week. “If we passed the bill in the original form, I think the likely outcome would have been litigation.”

Hayes-Greene confirmed Thursday that the earlier version of the bill would not have changed her vote.

“I would have still voted ‘no,’” she said.

As far as this new version of the bill where board members wouldn’t get to vote, Hayes-Greene said she’s disappointed.

“If that’s the law, I don’t agree with it, but I respect the process,” she said.

Hardister thinks that Board of Education members who voted against Logan are out of step with state law. He said this is a “ministerial” duty for the board — namely a vote that is a required formality, not a choice or matter of opinion.

But Hayes-Greene thinks the school board has been following the process. In her view, state lawmakers supporting this bill are upending the procedure in place, potentially using a Republican majority in the legislature to overrule the will of the Democratic majority on the school board.

“The pattern is when the party doesn’t get what it wants, it changes the rule,” she said.

In 2018, the school board originally voted down Democratic Party nominee Winston McGregor before some members changed their minds, allowing her to join. That disagreement took less than an hour to resolve versus the current situation which has lasted for months.

Hayes-Greene suggested the next step is for the Guilford County GOP to put forth someone else. She said she knows of a District 3 Republican who has expressed interest in the position, someone members of the Democratic majority have conveyed they would be willing to accept.

The bill, which passed out of the N.C. Senate Redistricting and Elections committee on Wednesday, is now combined with several other bills that relate to other localities.

During that Senate committee hearing on Wednesday, state Sen. Michael Garrett, a Greensboro Democrat who opposed the bill, read past Facebook posts from Logan.

“We have a dispute between the Board of Education and the local party,” he said. “We have a system — it’s called the judicial branch — that is there to referee disputes. I don’t think we should be weighing in personally, but since we are I think it’s important for the record to show why there are objections to this particular member being appointed.”

As part of a Facebook post on Wednesday, Logan wrote: “And another committee down. Sorry, Michael Garrett. If you would like to sit down and discuss the statements I am available.”