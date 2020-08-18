For now, UNC-Chapel Hill stands alone.
After a surge of COVID-19 cases among students over the past week, the university announced Monday that it would move all undergraduate classes online starting Wednesday.
No other UNC System campuses will follow — at least not yet.
UNC System President Peter Hans said late Monday that the change to the fall semester is happening only at UNC-CH "because no other UNC System institution has reported information, at this time, that would lead to similar modifications."
Other state universities issued updates on their operations Monday night.
Here's part of the statement issued by UNCG, which begins classes today:
"The situation at UNC-Chapel Hill has been fueled by the significant spread of COVID-19 among students, as has been widely reported and confirmed by UNC-Chapel Hill. As of now, the virus has not spread in comparable ways at UNCG, though we continue to monitor the situation very closely. UNCG is continuing to operate as planned, with a mix of online, in person, and hybrid classes. Residential students are remaining on campus.There is not at this time any change in instructional plans or residential housing plans. ...
"If conditions at UNCG merit a change in plans or approach to instruction or on-campus living, we will communicate any changes as quickly as possible. We have a wide range of contingency plans in place. No matter the scenario, no student will be left without a place to live, and we will work with our students to ensure they have a safe and manageable path forward."
UNCG has seen 13 COVID-19 cases among students, employees and contractors since July 1. Five of those positive tests came in the past week, according to UNCG's online dashboard.
From N.C. A&T Chancellor Harold Martin, in part:
"North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will begin its school year this Wednesday as scheduled with both in-person and online instruction. N.C. A&T has undertaken extensive preparations for the fall term, including acquisition of ample numbers of masks for students and employees, installing sanitizing stations and signage across campus to support social distancing, mask wearing and hand sanitizing and establishing reduced capacity in classrooms."
N.C. A&T had recorded nine cases among students and employees as of July 31.
From Winston-Salem State University Chancellor Elwood Robinson, in part:
"At WSSU, we continue to closely monitor conditions. As of now, we have not seen a significant spread of the virus on our campus, and we will continue to operate as planned with a mix of in-person, online, and hybrid classes.
"While conditions can evolve rapidly, currently, we are not implementing any changes to instructional or housing plans."
Winston-Salem State saw three cases among students and employees last week, according to its COVID-19 dashboard.
From East Carolina University's interim chancellor, Ron Mitchelson, in part:
"I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: we achieve our mission — student and regional success — at much higher levels when we can operate in-person. Being face to face enhances engagement, which is critical for our students.
"Like many of you, I continue to monitor the key COVID-19 metrics at all scales, including the local data. We are watching the situation on our campus daily, and the campus COVID-19 dashboard has been updated. The cumulative COVID-19 totals reported to ECU from students as of Aug. 16 include 1,458 tests, 108 positive tests, with a 7.4% positive test rate. Seventy-nine of these students are classified as recovered. As of the Aug. 16 report, 17 employees have tested positive and 13 have recovered. In total, the past two weeks have averaged about 30 new cases per week. Thus far, we are relatively successful in flattening the curve.
"Last Wednesday we tested 165 students with 5 positive results (about 3%). The low number of positives gave me hope that everyone was doing their part. But then, the weekend comes and we see a small but visible fraction of our total student body scare us and the community with parties that are too large, too dense, unmasked, and irresponsible. While we had no party nearly as large as that reported in week one, we still had two dozen parties over the past weekend to which ECU Police and Greenville Police responded. Please note that after an intense educational campaign, we have turned up the “heat” on these gatherings and there are consequences for this behavior. We all know that we bring students to a campus to be social but some of them must show more restraint and we all need to practice patience. I end by reminding us all that COVID-19 is the adversary and the vast majority of ECU students join us in defeating it. They are compliant."
Winston-Salem State started fall semester classes Monday. ECU is in its second week of classes.
Before Monday's decision, UNC-CH was offering classes online, in person and in hybrid settings, which includes both online and face-to-face teaching. Nearly 40 percent of course sections were being taught remotely, which represented nearly 70 percent of classroom seats.
The university said it's switching to online-only instruction because nearly 14 percent of students examined at the campus health center for COVID-19 over the past week tested positive. As of Monday morning, more than 500 UNC-CH students were in quarantine or isolation on and off campus.
The university's COVID-19 dashboard said UNC-CH had only four beds available for students living on campus who needed to be quarantined because they might have been exposed to the virus. Nearly 90 percent of its isolation beds are unoccupied.
UNC-CH said its graduate and professional programs will continue with their current instructional plans.
