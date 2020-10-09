At both ends: Guilford County Schools' lowest and highest poverty elementary schools are missing many kindergartners

Oakley said she has heard from some elementary schools that more families are enrolling kindergartners now that the district has opened half-day kindergarten on a voluntary basis to students.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras said the enrollment issue is one of the reasons she asked pre-K and kindergarten parents to consider participating in a voluntary option to return to school before other grades.

"Although we understand that not being in school is damaging for all students, the data is very clear, the research is very clear, that there are no students that will be more negatively impacted than the youngest students," Contreras said.

An article on the national education news website "The 74 Million" shared some reasons parents have brought up for keeping their children out of schools this year. In the article by senior writer Linda Jacobson, some parents chose to keep their children in the preschool programs they had already been attending rather than go to virtual kindergarten.

“All across the income spectrum, parents are opting out of online kindergarten,” Jenny Hontz, the communications director for Speak Up, a Los Angeles advocacy group, told "The 74 Million." “The common thread is that most people don’t think online learning works well for very young kids.”